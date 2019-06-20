20 Jun 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 20 June 2019 - Mexico

Mexico

As you will have seen, we issued earlier this morning a statement from the Secretary-General regarding Mexico and Central America, in which the Secretary‑General welcomed the Comprehensive Development Plan that translates the efforts spearheaded by Mexico to respond to the fundamental causes of human mobility coming from Central America and to guarantee access to asylum for those in need of international protection in close collaboration with the Governments of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The Secretary‑General expresses his appreciation for the invitation that the Government of Mexico has extended for agencies, funds and programmes to support the implementation of the Comprehensive Development Plan elaborated together with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), as well as humanitarian and protection responses. The United Nations reiterates its commitment to support the coordinated action of all agencies, funds and programmes to ensure the implementation of the Plan in close collaboration with the four countries involved.

