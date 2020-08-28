COVID-19 Mexico Response Newsletter (August 2020)

20 Refugee Housing Units were installed in shelters and public health centers in Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz

180,900 PPE, including surgical masks, disposable gowns, face shields, eye protection and gloves delivered to public hospitals

20 auxiliary ventilators delivered to public hospitals in Huixtla, Tonalá and Tapachula (Chiapas)

4,451 individual provided with emergency cash assistance covering a 3 month basic needs

25,952 persons were attended by national Help Desk through calls and messages

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Since the publication on 14 May, the Government of Mexico has been implementing a strategy for the progressive reopening of social, educational, and economic activities in the country. A system of traffic lights by region was established to weekly assess the epidemiological risk related to the reopening of activities in each federal entity. The National Asylum Commission (COMAR) has continued registering new asylum applications in its offices, while the subsequent processing has been carried out remotely.

By end of July, 22,242 people have applied for asylum in 2020 compared to 40,172 in the same period of 2019. A slight increase of asylum application observed in the last week of June has continued in July, doubling the average weekly applications to over 450 as compared with the previous months. The increase is expected to continue due to deepening poverty, decreasing security, and worsening governance in North of Central America countries and even more restrictive asylum policies of the United States. Due to difficult economic and sanitary conditions in the southern states, the secondary movement of refugees and asylum seekers towards northern parts of the country, primarily state of Nuevo Leon, has increased. Finally, the further postponed, due to COVID pandemic, relaunching of the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) hearings results with a higher number of asylum seekers stranded in the North and is creating anxiety among MPP population, despite ongoing communication efforts.