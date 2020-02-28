Court’s decision on Remain in Mexico ‘means difference between life and death’ for asylum seekers

Statement from Refugees International’s U.S. Senior Advocate Yael Schacher:

“The Ninth Circuit has finally stopped the Remain in Mexico policy that has imperiled so many. Today’s majority decision, requiring that asylum seekers be admitted to the United States while their claims are processed, means the difference between life and death for many of the 60,000 men, women, and children who the Department of Homeland Security has cruelly pushed into harm and deprivation in Mexico under this policy. The court should also be commended for their rejection of the Trump administration’s mischaracterization of asylum seekers as deceptive and unworthy of refuge.”