Coordination between the search and criminal investigations concerning disappeared persons

By Ana Srovin Coralli

Summary

The relationship between the criminal investigation of and the search for disappeared persons is often referred to as a matter of considerable concern because of the potential tension between the different objectives pursued by these two processes. However, to date, the concrete challenges arising when the two processes are at odds with each other and the ways to overcome them have not been analyzed in-depth. This study aims to close this gap by analyzing two contexts with different approaches to conducting and coordinating searches and criminal investigations concerning disappeared persons. Based on extensive desk research and 22 interviews with representatives of institutions involved in the processes of search and criminal investigations in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Mexico, the study encompasses different perspectives on the coordination in both countries. By illustrating the specificities of both contexts and showing how they have influenced coordination, the key objective of this study is to extend the relevance of their experiences to countries with similar or different institutional contexts.

The experiences of BiH and Mexico reveal different approaches to the coordination and the interplay between the search and criminal investigations: in BiH, the search and criminal investigations are seen as two inherent parts of the same process. Despite the existence of specialized institutions for the search and others whose mandate is to investigate crimes related to missing and forcibly disappeared persons, the interdependence and relationship between the search and criminal investigations is duly reflected in domestic legislation and practice. In Mexico, the approach adopted is not per se the opposite to that of BiH: the investigative authorities lead the criminal investigation, but also bear the obligation to establish the fate and whereabouts of the disappeared person. At the same time, the search has been assigned to a separate, autonomous mechanism, with the objective of improving previous practices in this domain.

The different experiences in coordination in Mexico and BiH are linked to specific characteristics and peculiarities of the individual countries. In BiH, the analyzed context is narrowed down to the disappearances related to the 1992-1995 war, as this was the only period when enforced disappearances were committed on a massive scale and, unlike in previous conflicts, they were reported and documented. Furthermore, the functions and mandate of BiH’s institutions involved in the search and in criminal investigations are clearly defined and strongly interrelated. The representatives of these institutions perceive coordination as an obligation, which is settled on strong legal grounds and mutual respect. The sense of legal obligation among the institutions and well-defined mandates contribute to a more efficient coordination. In addition, the presence and support received from international organizations in BiH has been crucial for establishing a solid interplay between search and criminal investigation, not only because of funding, but also due to their essential role in implementing the two processes (e.g. the identification of mortal remains would not have been possible without the assistance provided by the International Commission on Missing Persons). Moreover, institutions in BiH in principle benefit from the trust of the families of missing and forcibly disappeared persons, whose direct participation is seen as essential for the functioning of both processes.

The key peculiarities of the Mexican context are: First, the numerical and temporal scope of the phenomenon of disappearance (which goes far beyond enforced disappearances) spans a long period of time with ensuing difficulties for the institutions involved in coordination, in particular those in charge of the search, whose mandate has no temporal limitation. The high number of cases of disappearances and the various contexts in which they occurred add a layer of complexity. Second, the search and criminal investigations are being conducted while disappearances continue occurring, and, in some cases, the institutions bearing the responsibility to investigate the crimes concerned are themselves involved in their perpetration. Third, the impunity rate is extremely high, suggesting that the rule of law is embedded differently from BiH, in the sense that obeying existing rules and regulations is of relatively low importance and breaking the law without serious consequences. Fourth, the current approach to coordination between the search and criminal investigations is relatively new and is the result of the “failure” of a previous one, in which investigative authorities were in charge of both processes. It thus remains to be seen what the consequences and outcomes of the creation of specialized search mechanisms will be in the long term. Another specific feature is the size and the federal structure of the State, which makes coordination and cooperation among institutions at all levels extremely difficult, in particular because of the constant reforms and fragmentation of institutions. Finally, Mexico is an appealing example of how international organizations and strong social movements can exert pressure, which eventually bring States closer to compliance with their international obligations (e.g. the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights in the Ayotzinapa case).

Acknowledging the difficulties that may arise with respect to coordination in both countries, the study identifies various challenges and lessons learned. Most importantly, it concludes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the coordination between the search for disappeared persons and criminal investigations, and that none of the approaches adopted by the two countries analyzed is rendering such coordination impossible per se. More importantly, the study of the two cases is not meant to be a comparison, as this would hardly be possible: on one hand, the existing system in BiH has been in place since 2004, while only approximately three years have passed since the first elements of the current framework for coordination entered into force in Mexico. The study also highlights that the two processes must be interrelated whether the search and criminal investigations are conducted by the same institution or not. Thus, coordination should be seen as pivotal for achieving meaningful results in both and as an opportunity for increasing the credibility of the institutions and authorities involved. Finally, the study points to the importance of context specificity, meaning that effective coordination depends on a broad range of circumstances, which in turn determine the nature and the scope of the challenges. In order to prepare the grounds for and to ensure effective coordination in the long run, the specificities of each context must be carefully examined by the institutions that bear the ultimate responsibility for the implementation of both processes.