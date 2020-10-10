Convoy is responding to Hurricane Delta in Mexico

SPRINGFIELD, MO. Earlier this week, Hurricane Delta made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Convoy of Hope’s International Disaster Services team was quick to initiate a response. Delta, a Category 2 hurricane, caused severe flooding and sustained winds over 100 mph, which resulted in significant damage.

“Thankfully, damages were less than originally forecast as Hurricane Delta downgraded from a strong Category 4 to a Category 2,” said Ryan Grabill, Director of International Disaster Services. “In spite of the impact being less than anticipated, families have still experienced damage both from flooding and wind damage. Convoy of Hope's International Disaster Services team has been in contact with partners in the impacted area since before the storm. With a response being activated, the team will work to purchase immediate relief supplies to distribute to these families as they recover from Hurricane Delta.”

We will continue to monitor the situation as Delta proceeds across the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make a second landfall on Friday afternoon. We are already on the ground and poised for further response.