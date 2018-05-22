Closing the gap: Comprehensive disaster risk management in Mexico
Mexico has been hit by no less than seven major catastrophes since 1985. In 2005 Hurricane Wilma caused total economic damages of over USD 22 billion ‒ more than USD 8 billion of which were uninsured. Small wonder that the federal government has been an innovator in disaster risk management.
FONDEN ´excess of loss´ reinsurance structure
Established:
2011
Insured perils:
Declared natural disaster (eg flood, hurricane, earthquake)
Instrument:
Indemnity insurance (USD 250 m)
Covered goods:
Federal, state and municipal infrastructure; housing of low income population
Risk takers:
Swiss Re and a consortium of reinsurers
MultiCat ‒ Catastrophe risk cover
Established:
2009
Insured perils:
Earthquake, hurricane
Instrument:
Parametric catastrophe bond
(USD 315 m)
Triggers:
Quake magnitude/barometric pressure
Swiss Re’s role:
Swiss Re acts as co-lead manager and joint bookrunner