Closing the gap: Comprehensive disaster risk management in Mexico

Mexico has been hit by no less than seven major catastrophes since 1985. In 2005 Hurricane Wilma caused total economic damages of over USD 22 billion ‒ more than USD 8 billion of which were uninsured. Small wonder that the federal government has been an innovator in disaster risk management.

FONDEN ´excess of loss´ reinsurance structure

Established:

2011

Insured perils:

Declared natural disaster (eg flood, hurricane, earthquake)

Instrument:

Indemnity insurance (USD 250 m)

Covered goods:

Federal, state and municipal infrastructure; housing of low income population

Risk takers:

Swiss Re and a consortium of reinsurers

MultiCat ‒ Catastrophe risk cover

Established:

2009

Insured perils:

Earthquake, hurricane

Instrument:

Parametric catastrophe bond

(USD 315 m)

Triggers:

Quake magnitude/barometric pressure

Swiss Re’s role:

Swiss Re acts as co-lead manager and joint bookrunner