Challenges in refugee protection and nonrefoulement in Tapachula, Mexico: A due process analysis

Summary

This report, prepared by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), presents an analysis of due process protections in refugee status determination procedures and of non-refoulement in Tapachula, Mexico. Building on Protection Monitoring findings and other humanitarian response activities jointly implemented throughout the last year, this document seeks to shed light on some of the challenges that most impact individuals in need of international protection, with the objective of contributing to existing efforts to strengthen the asylum system in Mexico.

This report begins with a review of the international standards relevant to the protection of refugees and the due process guarantees applicable in refugee status determination procedures. Additionally, it offers a summary of the applicable legal framework through which Mexico purports to implement its relevant international obligations. Through the lens of this conceptual framework, the report considers the specific context of Tapachula before describing some of the practices and other aspects of the implementation of the refugee status determination procedure in Tapachula that lead to barriers in access, difficulties in the processing of applications and other risks for asylum-seekers. The report concludes by offering a series of recommendations for Mexican institutions, aimed at the further development and strengthening of the asylum system, in strict alignment with international standards.