Central America and Mexico Operational Update, March 2021

Regional context

Population movements within and from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras intensified in March, mostly comprising children and families travelling in small groups towards Mexico and the United States of America (USA). Although a new large group movement, commonly referred to as a caravan, was called through social media, no massive movements were reported in March.

In Mexico, 22,637 people applied for asylum so far 2021 (6,533 in January, 7,028 in February, 9,079 in March). Claims registered in March represent the highest monthly number ever recorded. Honduran nationals have made 51% of the asylum claims.

The camp in Matamoros (Mexico) closed after UNHCR and partners facilitated registration and referral for entry to the USA of more than 600 people who were residing there. As of the end of March, 5,346 asylum seekers had been assisted by UNHCR and sister UN agencies to enter the USA under the Migrant Protection Protocol - MPP (or “Remain in Mexico”) at the USA-Mexico border.

Authorities reported 3,400 people in mixed movements are currently in migration reception centres in Panama. In the first three months of 2021, some 7,000 people have entered Panama across the jungle area in Darien.

For the first time since the pandemic was declared, Mexico announced to the closure of its border with Belize and Guatemala for all non-essential activities although cross-border flows persisted.

In El Salvador, six out of ten women have suffered sexual violence according to the first survey on sexual violence conducted by the General Directorate for Statistics and Censuses. Human rights defenders and leaders of Garifuna communities in Honduras have reportedly been arbitrarily detained, leading to demonstrations.

Almost four months after hurricanes Eta and Iota, about 500,000 people are still affected by limited access to water, hygiene and sanitation facilities in Nicaragua. In Honduras, some shelters remain active near San Pedro Sula for families unable to return to their homes.