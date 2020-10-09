CDEMA Situation Report #1 - Hurricane Delta as of 11:00 AM (AST) on October 7th, 2020

NHC Update

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, as of 7:00 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located by satellite images and surface observation inland over northeastern Mexico near latitude 21.1 North, longitude 87.4 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next day or so.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 974 mb (28.76 inches).

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Although some additional weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula this morning, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday, and Delta could become a category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday.