Caught between bullets and neglect: Lack of protection for defenders of the territory in the Tarahumara Sierra

Introduction

This publication is part of Amnesty International's campaign in support of the people who defend and promote environmental and territorial rights and rights related to access to land in the Americas. In meetings with Amnesty International, civil society organizations highlighted the fact that in Mexico, and particularly in the State of Chihuahua, organized crime is one of the main threats faced by human rights defenders fighting to protect the territory. In light of this, Amnesty International visited Sierra Tarahumara twice to document efforts by members of the Indigenous Rarámuri community of Coloradas de la Virgen to defend their territory. It found that Indigenous leaders have been threatened and attacked for their work defending and representing the community of Coloradas de la Virgen. During these visits, Amnesty International interviewed defender Julián Carrillo; he was killed in October 2018 despite the protective measures ordered under the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists.

Amnesty International was able to confirm that Mexico has failed to comply with its obligation to protect this human rights defender who was at risk and that, in general, it has failed to guarantee a favourable climate in which defenders can carry out their work in safety. In particular, the measures put in place are not commensurate with the dangers faced by the community given the weakness of the state presence and the strength of organized crime in the area.