The Caribbean, Mexico, USA - Tropical Cyclone DELTA update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2020)

  • Hurricane DELTA continues towards Yucatan Peninsula. It was approximately 175 km south-east of Cancún City (Quintana Roo State) on 6 October, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h (category 3).

  • According to media reports, evacuation orders have been issued for coastal Cancún and the city's convention centre has been established as a shelter.

  • DELTA is forecast to make landfall over the north-east of Yucatan Peninsula on 7 October, before approaching the coast of Louisiana on 9 October.

  • A hurricane warning has been issued for Cozumel Island and from Tulum to Dzilam (Mexico), a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Pinar del Rio Province (Cuba), Isle of Youth (Cuba), from Punta Herrero to Tulum and from Dzilam to Progreso (Mexico).

