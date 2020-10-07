The Caribbean, Mexico, USA - Tropical Cyclone DELTA update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2020)

Hurricane DELTA continues towards Yucatan Peninsula. It was approximately 175 km south-east of Cancún City (Quintana Roo State) on 6 October, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h (category 3).

According to media reports, evacuation orders have been issued for coastal Cancún and the city's convention centre has been established as a shelter.

DELTA is forecast to make landfall over the north-east of Yucatan Peninsula on 7 October, before approaching the coast of Louisiana on 9 October.