CARE: The return of “Remain in Mexico” will worsen humanitarian challenges in the Americas

WASHINGTON — The return of the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” policy as announced this week by the Governments of the United States and Mexico will exacerbate, rather than alleviate, the region’s humanitarian challenges.

Remain in Mexico, first implemented in 2019, requires that people who reach the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum wait in makeshift and unsafe settlements in Mexico while their cases proceed in U.S. courts. Its reinstatement shows that once again, the United States’ policies are out of step with the reality that migrants, displaced people, and asylum seekers experience. The same day that the reinstatement of Remain in Mexico was announced, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency, UNHCR, highlighted the unprecedented situation that the Americas face, and pled for more comprehensive, structural solutions to protect and alleviate suffering for displaced populations, asylum seekers, refugees and returnees.

CARE recognizes that the Biden administration has made efforts to end the program and that the Government of Mexico has interceded to ensure improved humanitarian conditions for those forced to wait. However, no amount of patchwork “protections can remedy a policy that fundamentally denies people their rights to seek asylum in a third country and non-refoulement. Unfortunately, the new version of the policy is poised to affect more people than the original as any eligible national of a Western Hemisphere country may be returned to Mexico, in addition to the Central American nationals that were previously impacted. As Maite Matheu, CARE’s Honduras Country Director notes, “The communities and families we work with in Honduras are dealing with unprecedented stress — they’re facing increasing rates of gender-based violence, the effects of Covid-19, and growing food insecurity. These are issues that require structural solutions to fix”

The evidence demonstrates clearly the urgency of the situation the region faces. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in the Northern Triangle alone rose 60% following hurricanes Eta and Iota, representing 25% of the total population of the region, or about 8.3 million people. Despite this, the humanitarian response plan for the Northern Triangle has received only 11% of the funds it needs for humanitarian response.

Instead of amplifying the effects of such a dangerous program, CARE urges the United States, Mexico, and all partners throughout the region to work together to realize innovative, rights-based solutions to the causes of migration and displacement. More immediately, there are also steps the Biden administration could take today to support migrant, displaced, and asylum-seeking populations’ rights to movement and dignity, such as repealing Title 42, guaranteeing TPS for Central Americans and funding the appeals for emergency response throughout the region. Combined, these long-term and immediate solutions are the only way to effectively meet and alleviate the needs of the 28 million people in the Western Hemisphere who currently require humanitarian assistance.

