08 Jan 2019

Building dignified reception conditions and local community resilience: An example from Mexico

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Joint Learning Initiative on Faith & Local Communities
Published on 13 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (115.14 KB)

This case study is part of a collaborative project carried out by Joint Learning Initiative and UNHCR, which aims to generate locally grounded evidence and identify examples of good practices of local faith community-led responses to refugees across 6 countries: Honduras, Mexico, Uganda, Germany, Bangladesh, and Lebanon. Thirty-five interviews and one focus group with a total of 46 participants were conducted for this case study in order to gain a deeper understanding of how the La 72 migrant shelter operates in assisting displaced populations and supporting the local community.

For more information please contact: olivia@jliflc.com

