Big Mexico quake cuts power and damages homes; two dead in crash

by Reuters

Saturday, 17 February 2018 05:41 GMT

By Lizbeth Diaz and Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A prolonged 7.2 magnitude quake that rocked Mexico on Friday left nearly a million homes and businesses without power in the capital and south but the only reported deaths came when a military helicopter crashed after surveying the aftermath.

