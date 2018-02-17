Big Mexico quake cuts power and damages homes; two dead in crash
by Reuters
Saturday, 17 February 2018 05:41 GMT
By Lizbeth Diaz and Daina Beth Solomon
MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A prolonged 7.2 magnitude quake that rocked Mexico on Friday left nearly a million homes and businesses without power in the capital and south but the only reported deaths came when a military helicopter crashed after surveying the aftermath.
