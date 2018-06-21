Applying the Comprehensive Refugee Response (CRRF) in North & Central America - June 2018

I. THE MIRPS

In line with the long tradition of regional cooperation in responding to protection challenges, six States of the region - Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama- adopted the San Pedro Sula Declaration on October 26, 2017, agreeing to work together in the ongoing development and implementation of a Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS in its Spanish acronym). The MIRPS is a pioneering initiative in the application of the CRRF and a concrete contribution of the region in the development of the Global Compact on Refugees.

II. MIRPS COMMITMENTS

RECEPTION AND ADMISSION

Strengthen the capacity to receive, identify, document and refer persons of concern

Provide alternatives to the detention of asylum-seekers, and ensure no penalty for irregular entry

SUPPORT TO HOST COUNTRIES AND COMMUNITIES

Support host communities and strengthen response and coordination with local actors, including civil society and the private sector

Prioritize communities affected by violence in national development plans

RESPONSIBILITY SHARING

Regional cooperation is fostered between countries of origin, transit and destination for greater responsibility sharing on prevention, protection and solutions.

Regional and international organizations and 10 cooperating States and entities also made commitments

IMMEDIATE NEEDS

Humanitarian assistance and income generation projects for refugees and asylum-seekers

Reintegration projects for returnees and legal guidance to people with protection needs in transit

EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES FOR DURABLE SOLUTIONS

Include refugees, returnees and displaced populations in existing programmes and promote specific public policies, including for self-sufficiency projects

INCLUSIVE APPROACH

The Regional response includes asylum-seekers, refugees, internally displaced persons, deportees with protection needs, as well as the populations affected by violence and insecurity.