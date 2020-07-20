Aid organizations and the private sector join forces to combat COVID-19 in Mexico

By Veronique Durroux-Malpartida, Head of the Information Unit in OCHA ROLAC

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that joint efforts are critical in stemming the spread of the coronavirus, protecting the most vulnerable and making recovery a reality. In Mexico, the Connecting Business Initiative (CBi) is bringing together the private sector, United Nations entities, NGOs and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to strengthen the national response to COVID-19 and bolster recovery efforts. The official kick-off of COVID-19-related activities under the platform was announced on 20 July in an online event chaired by OCHA, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Center for Epidemiological Emergencies and Disasters (CENACED), in coordination with WHO/PAHO.

