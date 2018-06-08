08 Jun 2018

Aid in Danger: Security Incident Data Analysis - Americas 2017

This overview document presents incidents affecting aid delivery in 16 countries in the Americas in 2017. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND). In 2017, 156 security incidents affecting NGO staff members, programmes and assets were reported. The total number of reported incidents below reflects the willingness of agencies to share information. It is neither a complete count nor representative.
Key findings

• The five countries with the highest number of reported security incidents in 2017 were Guatemala (28), Haiti (24), El Salvador (22), Mexico (19) and Colombia (15).

• Nearly half of incidents in Guatemala were crimerelated: armed/unarmed robberies, burglaries and thefts.

• Increase in:

• Armed robberies in the second half of 2017 in Mexico (from 0 to 6).

• Armed robberies, burglaries and thefts in the second half of 2017 in Colombia (from 1 to 9).

• Reported incidents in Nicaragua in Q2 compared to other quarters (0, 5, 2, 0). Most were unarmed robberies and thefts.

• Sexual violence was reported against two female NGO staff members in Haiti and Nicaragua.

