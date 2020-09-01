ACAPS Thematic Report: People Movement in Mexico - How the COVID-19 crisis is interfacing with migration and displacement (August 2020)

At the end of August, the number of recorded COVID-19 deaths in Mexico reached 60,000, making it the country with the third highest death toll in the world, after the United States and Brazil. Although the transmission rate appears slower than at the start of the month, the spread of the virus is not under control and an extremely low testing rate means it remains impossible to understand the full extent of it. The COVID-19 epidemic in Mexico is interacting with other crisis dynamics in the country. Most notably, the pandemic has provided the Trump administration with an opportunity to further its agenda to block immigration into the United States leaving thousands of migrants on the Mexican side of the border in limbo with their right to access asylum withheld indefinitely.

Within Mexico, the pandemic has provided criminal groups with an opportunity to intensify activities and exert greater influence over the local population, while the state is distracted by its efforts to manage the escalating health crisis.

If Mexico’s security situation continues to deteriorate over the coming months, and access to asylum in the USA remains blocked, migrants that remain in Mexico will face growing protection concerns including increased vulnerability to trafficking, kidnapping and physical and sexual abuse. This is in addition to rising health needs as COVID-19 continues to spread. This convergence of factors places migrants in an increasingly vulnerable situation.