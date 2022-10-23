ACAPS Thematic Report - Mexico: Humanitarian situation of people on the move, 21 October 2022

The growing number of people on the move in Mexico has overwhelmed southern and northern border areas, and humanitarian needs are escalating. By September, 86,200 asylum applications in Mexico had already been received for 2022, which is the second highest on record, after 2021 when 130,000 applications were received (CBP accessed 05/10/2022; CBS News 20/09/2022, El Heraldo de Tabasco 04/10/2022; La Razón 03/10/2022). The city of Tapachula at the southern border received nearly 66% of all applications so far in 2022 (La Razón 03/10/2022). The profile of nationalities has also widened to include more arrivals from Colombia, Cuba, Haiti,

Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela, adding to those from El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua (WOLA 23/09/2022, 09/09/2022, and 19/08/2022; Reuters 25/07/2022; El Economista 12/06/2022).

Some intend to stay in Mexico, while others are in transit to the US, their final destination. In September, encounter events (apprehensions and expulsions) at the US border surpassed two million for the first time.

A lack of legal documentation obstructs access to formal employment and essential services, including healthcare and education. The congestion of regular migration channels in Mexico, the country’s lack of response capacity, and restrictive US policies have led many people on the move, including those entitled to refugee status, waiting months, or even years, for their situation to regularise.

Migrants and asylum seekers face recurrent abuses and violence across the country, especially in northern states. Protection risks are of particular concern for women and children, especially those in transit, as they are at risk of sexual abuse and human trafficking during their journey. Between January–August 2022, the US Customs and Border Protection registered more than 100,000 encounter events involving unaccompanied minors at the US southern border with Mexico (CBP accessed 05/10/2022). Unaccompanied minors at the northern border or Mexico are exposed to human trafficking or recruitment into gangs and cartels.

Although homicides have decreased in 2022 across Mexico, they have been increasing in northern cities, such as Ciudad Juárez (El Diario 26/08/2022; Animal Politico 19/08/2022 and 01/09/2022). Criminal groups have also kidnapped migrants for ransom (Milenio 04/08/2022; Imagen de Veracruz 04/08/2022).

Economic instability and harsh environmental conditions aggravate people ́s needs. People in transit must usually walk long distances carrying their belongings. In certain cases, they pass through deserts with high temperatures and few water sources. About 34% of the reasons of deaths among migrants on the US-Mexico route between 2014–2021 were harsh environmental conditions (Missing Migrants accessed 18/08/2022). At the same time, Mexico is facing an increase in inflation rates, making access to goods and services even more difficult for people on the move and host communities (El País 03/08/2022; El Economista 20/07/2022).