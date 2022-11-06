ACAPS Briefing note: Mexico - Venezuelan people stranded in Mexico (03 November 2022)

CRISIS OVERVIEW

• On 12 October, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced joint actions with Mexico to create a more orderly and safe immigration system for Venezuelans. This system included a new programme allowing up to 24,000 Venezuelans to enter US territory by air as long as they have a supporter in the US to provide them financial and other types of support. The programme is not open to Venezuelans who have been “ordered removed” from the US in the previous five years or have irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after 12 October (DHS 12/10/2022).

• These new measures aim to reduce the number of people arriving at the southwestern US border (DHS 12/10/2022). That said, the programme has stranded a horde of Venezuelans on the move in Mexico who do not qualify for the new US migration policy but also do not have the financial capacity to return to Venezuela (BBC 21/10/2022; NYT 24/10/2022; La Silla Vacía 14/10/2022).

• From October 2021 to September 2022 there were 187,000 encounters with Venezuelans in the US-Mexico border, which is 74% higher in comparison to the 49,000 encounters in 2021 (Migration Policy 27/10/2022, CBS News 22/10/2022). Between January–September 2022, more than 8,600 Venezuelan citizens applied for asylum in Mexico, an increase of 167% from the 3,200 asylum applications during the same period in 2020 (COMAR 03/10/2022; La Razón 03/10/2022). Over 82,000 Venezuelans were in Mexico as of September 2022 (R4V 12/10/2022).

• The number of stranded people unlikely to reach their destination is increasing, and the response capacity is overwhelmed. Several people have reported having no money left after spending all their savings to reach the northern border of Mexico (BBC 21/10/2022; El Diario 17/10/2022).

ANTICIPATED SCOPE AND SCALE

• The new US DHS policy seeks to issue 24,000 visas for Venezuelans, but around 33,000 Venezuelans already arrived at Mexico’s northern border with the US in September alone. It can take several weeks for those who want to apply to meet the requirements of the new programme (BBC 21/10/2022). As a result, more people are likely planning to stay longer in Mexico before either returning to Venezuela or attempting to reach the US by air through the new legal channels.

• Many Venezuelans may choose to remain in Mexico without applying for asylum, as one of the conditions for entering the new programme is to have not been recognised as a refugee in another country. Not applying for asylum would decrease their access to Mexico’s protection and other governmental services (El Tiempo Latino 24/10/2022).

• Venezuelans in transit are stranded at the northern border without savings and are unable to afford temporary accommodation. They will need shelter, food, protection, and health assistance until they can return to their country or until conditions for entering the US change.

LESSONS LEARNT

• Studies show that the participation of local governments and host communities in the response speeds up the implementation of projects such as increasing shelter capacity or delivering humanitarian assistance (Sayara International 03/2021). In the face of a crisis that can grow rapidly, coordinating with local authorities is likely to make the response more effective.

• The International Rescue Committee published a study showing that xenophobia among the host community can limit the access of people on the move to formal or informal jobs (IRC 01/05/2022). Improving livelihood access for people on the move has proven useful in migration contexts to help them afford accommodation (ILO 19/06/2019).