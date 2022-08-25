WHO Mauritius Biennial Report 2020/2021

World Health Organization Country Office Mauritius has the pleasure to share its achievements towards a healthier and safer Mauritius for the 2020- 2021 biennium.

As for the rest of the world, this biennium in Mauritius was strongly marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO Mauritius has provided its relentless support to the Government of Mauritius as well as other actors of the response to protect the Mauritian population in these unprecedented times. WHO Mauritius played a key role in the strengthening of the national response to better fight the pandemic across all the response pillars. WHO has been an active contributor in the national high level committee to prevent and control COVID-19.