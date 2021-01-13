WHO Mauritius Biennial Report 2018-2019

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Background

This report presents the achievements of the World Health Organization Country Office (WCO) for Mauritius for 2018 and 2019 and reflects the support provided to the Republic of Mauritius to improve health outcomes in the country. WCO Mauritius’ work was conducted in accordance with the Country Cooperation Strategy 2015–2019, which provided the medium-term vision for WHO’s technical cooperation with Mauritius. The six strategic priority areas of the strategy were aligned with national health priorities, policies and strategies and WHO’s global mission.

Operating under the oversight of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, WCO Mauritius’ work is guided by the Africa Health Transformation Programme 2015–2020: A vision for Universal Health Coverage, for a more responsive, effective and transparent realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). WHO’s work in the country has been oriented toward the four focus areas of the Transformation Agenda, namely pro-results values, smart technical focus, responsive strategic operations, and effective communications and partnerships.

WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work, 2019– 2023 (GPW 13), adopted by the Seventy-first World Health Assembly in May 2018, reflects the global urgency to accelerate the attainment of the SDGs and reduce health inequity among all populations. WHO’s interventions in the country have thus been conducted to match the three interconnected global strategic priorities that aim to ensure that one billion more people have universal health coverage, one billion more people are better protected from health emergencies and one billion more people enjoy better health and well-being through the attainment of the health-related SDGs.

Figure 1 summarizes WCO’s priorities and targets based on the Country Cooperation Strategy 2015–2019, the Africa Health Transformation Programme 2015–2020 and GPW 13.