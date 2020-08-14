Signing of Exchange of Notes concerning the Grant Assistance to Republic of Mauritius

On 5th of August 2020, HE KATO Yoshiharu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Dr the Hon Renganaden PADAYACHY, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Development signed and exchanged the notes in Port Louis, concerning Grant Assistance of 300 million yen, approximately 100 million rupees. The Hon Nandcoomar BODHA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade was present at the signing ceremony.

This is under the framework of the “Economic and Social Development Programme” for health sector, targeting to reinforce the country’s health system which is overstretched by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to procure medical equipment and to allow the Government of Mauritius to consolidate its health system.