10 Feb 2019

Rodrigues Island - Tropical cyclone GELENA (Mauritius Meteorological Services, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Feb 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone GELENA, active over the Mauritian archipelago, hit the island of Rodrigues during the night of 10 February with gusts up to 160km/h, according to media reports. 90% of the 40 000 inhabitants were left without electricity, and 142 people have been evacuated to refuge centres. The main damage reported is due to fallen trees, with blocked roads and broken electricity cables and phone lines. The official cyclone warning has been lifted and only a high wave warning for Rodrigues remains valid over Sunday.

