Recovery Fund to be set up by the UN to support Mauritian Fishermen

GIS – 20 August 2020: The United Nations (UN) intends to set up a Recovery Fund to support the Government of Mauritius and the local communities following the oil spill which resulted from the grounding of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio at Pointe d'Esny. As such, assistance will be extended in particular to the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by this oil spillage.

In a statement, this decision was communicated, yesterday, by the Regional Director of the International Organisation for Migration for Southern Africa and Acting Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mr Charles Kwenin. The latter had, in fact, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis, to confer on this issue.

Mr Kwenin is on a mission along with a team of experts to discuss on how to deal with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Building of Local Capacity in accordance with the International Standards to help the Mauritian Government deal in a timely manner with any similar situation in the future.

The Regional Director shared that the meeting with the Prime Minister was productive. It also demonstrated the commitment of the authorities vis-à-vis the Partnership Framework set up by the UN to provide a roadmap for further collaboration, he stated.

Discussions also focused on the graduation of Mauritius to a high-income country, said Mr Kwenin. Hence, the need for Mauritius to secure the support of partner countries so as to keep up its remarkable efforts, he added.

In addition, the Regional Director lauded the Government for having successfully curbed the spread of the Covid-19 across the Mauritian territory. He likewise expressed solidarity to the authorities and to the population with regards to the ensuing oil spill caused by the bulk carrier MV Wakashio when it ran aground at Pointe d'Esny.