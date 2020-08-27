Ocean Pollution Bulletin on the Wakashio oil spill accident - Mauritius (26 Aug 2020)

DISCLAIMER - The information and views set out in this Bulletin are those of the authors CMCC Foundation, cmcc srl and Mercator Ocean International (MOI) and do not necessarily reflect the official opinion of the governments of the area. CMCC Foundation, cmcc srl and MOI do not guarantee the accuracy of the data included in this study. Neither the CMCC Foundation, cmcc srl and MOI nor any person acting on the author's behalf may be held responsible for the use which may be made of the information contained therein.

Date of release: 26/08/2020

Contact point: Giovanni Coppini; email giovanni.coppini@cmcc.it; phone: +39 3923857919

Highlights

MEDSLIK-II model, forced with ECMWF and CMEMS products, was used to reproduce the Wakashio spill event and predict its development in the coming hours (01/09/2020 12:00 UTC).

Spill evolution forecast to the 1st of September 2020

Field information, combined with satellite observations, indicate that the Wakashio spill came to a halt on the 16/08. The following spill evolution forecast assumes that further leakages did not take place at the wreck. The analysis is therefore focused on potential oil detachments from impacted areas and movements within and outside the reef.

Next 24h (26/08 12:00 to 27/08 12:00)

Oil displacements from contaminated beaches at Vieux Gran Port and Ile aux Aigrettes towards South impacting the Mahebourg area and Pointe D’Esny, respectively, could take place. Part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck is likely to be transported SW parallel to the Mauritius SE coastline.

27/08 12:00 to 28/08 12:00

Potential oil displacements from contaminated beaches at Vieux Gran Port and Ile aux Aigrettes towards South impacting the Mahebourg area and Pointe D’Esny, respectively, will persist. Part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck is likely to be transported SW parallel to the Mauritius SE coastline with growing intensity.

28/08 12:00 to 29/08 12:00

Potential oil movements from contaminated beaches at Vieux Gran Port and Ile aux Aigrettes towards South impacting the Mahebourg area and Pointe D’Esny, respectively, will persist. The SW transport of part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck will remain intense. Throughout the 24h, the SW potential spill trajectory will deflect counterclockwise impacting areas on the Mauritius SE coast. Identified impacted areas include: Le Bouchon, Pont Naturel, Tabac river mouth, Bassin Carangue, extensive parts of the Savanne coastline, Souillac, and Seneville cliffs.