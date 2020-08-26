Ocean Pollution Bulletin on the Wakashio oil spill accident - Mauritius (25 Aug 2020)

DISCLAIMER - The information and views set out in this Bulletin are those of the authors CMCC Foundation, cmcc srl and Mercator Ocean International (MOI) and do not necessarily reflect the official opinion of the governments of the area. CMCC Foundation, cmcc srl and MOI do not guarantee the accuracy of the data included in this study. Neither the CMCC Foundation, cmcc srl and MOI nor any person acting on the author's behalf may be held responsible for the use which may be made of the information contained therein.

Contact point: Giovanni Coppini; email giovanni.coppini@cmcc.it; phone: +39 3923857919

Highlights

MEDSLIK-II model, forced with ECMWF and CMEMS products, was used to reproduce the Wakashio spill event and predict its development in the coming hours (31/08/2020 12:00 UTC). Spill evolution forecast to the 31st of August 2020 Field information, combined with satellite observations, indicate that the Wakashio spill came to a halt on the 16/08. The following spill evolution forecast assumes that further leakages did not take place at the wreck. The analysis is therefore focused on potential oil detachments from impacted areas and movements within and outside the reef.

Next 24h (25/08 12:00 to 26/08 12:00)

Part of the beached oil found at the northern portion of the reef entrance and Vieux Gran Port could detach and travel south towards Mahebourg. Oil found at the southern part of Ile aux Aigrettes could be transported to Pointe D’Esny.

26/08 12:00 to 27/08 12:00

Potential oil movements from contaminated beaches at Vieux Gran Port and Ile aux Aigrettes towards South impacting the Mahebourg area and Pointe D’Esny, respectively, will persist. Part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck is likely to be transported SW parallel to the Mauritius SE coastline.

27/08 12:00 to 28/08 12:00

Potential oil movements from contaminated beaches at Vieux Gran Port and Ile aux Aigrettes towards South impacting the Mahebourg area and Pointe D’Esny, respectively, will persist. The potential SW transport of part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck will intensify.

28/08 12:00 to 29/08 12:00

Potential oil movements from contaminated beaches at Vieux Gran Port and Ile aux Aigrettes towards South impacting the Mahebourg area and Pointe D’Esny, respectively, will persist. The SW transport of part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck will remain intense with a slight rotation counterclockwise between 29/08 00:00 and 29/08 12:00.

29/08 12:00 to 30/08 12:00

The SW transport of part of the beached oil found close to the Wakashio wreck will decrease in intensity, getting closer to the shoreline. Areas on the Mauritius SE coast will be potentially impacted, namely: Le Bouchon, Pont Naturel, Tabac river mouth, Bassin Carangue, Saint Armand river mouth and surroundings.

30/08 12:00 to 31/08 12:00

Oil found beached in the area of Vieux Grand Port and south coast of Ile aux Aigrettes could detach from the shore and move southwards, eventually impacting the downstream areas of Mahebourg and Pointe D’Esny. The SW transport of potentially beached oil close to the Wakashio wreck will reduce in intensity.