MV Wakashio: Distribution of food supplies to 400 Fishermen

GIS – 27 August 2020: Food supplies were distributed, yesterday, among 400 fishermen from the regions of Rivière des Créoles and Deux Frères, who have been affected by the ecological crisis which resulted from the grounding of the MV Wakashio. The distribution was held at the Bambous Virieux Social Multi-Purpose Complex and the Grand Sable Social Welfare Centre.

The supplies were donated by the National Insurance Company and the State Insurance Company of Mauritius Ltd. The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, and the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, were present.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun dwelt on the various measures and financial support provided by the Government to the families adversely affected by the grounding of the bulk carrier at Pointe d’Esny. He also invited people who have suffered losses to express their grievances at the level of Citizens Advice Bureaus.

The Minister likewise expressed gratitude to all the volunteers who have helped in cleaning up the oil spill at sea and from the shore. Experts, he pointed out, have been dispatched to Mauritius to provide technical assistance to the Government and to help reduce the impact of this marine pollution on our ecosystem.

For his part, Minister Maudhoo indicated that those fishermen and commercial yachtsmen, whose activities have been affected by the oil spill in the southeast lagoons, will be entitled to a solidarity grant of Rs 10 200 as from August 2020. This monthly grant is intended for those registered with the authorities. Some 635 registered fishermen in the region will benefit from Rs 10 200 and the Bad Weather Allowance of Rs 7 650, totaling to Rs 17 850 for the month of August, he said.

Around 230 ‘banyan’ fishermen of the region are also eligible for the solidarity grant of Rs 10 200, the Minister recalled. In addition, skippers affiliated with the Tourism Authority will benefit from this financial assistance, which will be maintained until the situation returns to normal. In addition, about 306 fishermen who applied for a Fishermen Registration Card in this part of the region will also benefit from Rs 10 200, he added.

