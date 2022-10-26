The Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 - Republic of Mauritius Voluntary National Report

I. HIGHLIGHTS AND INTRODUCTION

The Republic of Mauritius (RoM) is known to have outperformed other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in many aspects. The country took lessons from the past disasters such as the cyclone Carol which, back in 1960, killed forty-one and left more than hundred thousand homeless. Nowadays, disaster-proof architecture and up-to-date early warning system make the communities less vulnerable. However, substantial development has been done in risk-prone areas. Continuing in this trend may entail loss of years-long growth due to natural hazards and the country may get off the sustainable path.

Since 2015, with the adoption of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction(SFDRR), Mauritius has introduced a national disaster risk reduction and management institutional structure including a robust emergency and crisis management mechanism. With a national legal framework for disaster risk reduction together with a policy, strategic framework and national action plan aligned with the Sendai Framework, we have laid down the foundation work to progress in mainstreaming disaster risk reduction and management across all sectors.

However, it is noted that being a SIDS country with limited institutional capacity and resources is one among the main challenges encountered for the implementation of the SFDRR. It took us time to understand the concepts and guiding principles advocated by the SFDRR and its linkages with other policies, frameworks and conventions. The approach to seek financial support for specific DRRM projects has remained embryonic as compared to other emerging trends like climate change, gender, disabled etc. The difficulties encountered for sharing of cross-sectoral information has been another major obstacle for appreciating the progress made in DRRM. It is a fact that institutions and agencies are already engaged in DRRM activities to some appreciable extent without really recognising that these were in line with the SFDRR. Furthermore, according to the World Risk Report 20211 , Mauritius has been classified as a country with a high-risk index. Out of a total of 181 countries, Mauritius is now ranked as the 51st country with the highest disaster risk. The ranking of Mauritius for year 20222 is 107th out of 193 countries as most at risk to disasters.

Besides, the collection of information for the preparation of the Mid Term Review(MTR) has been somehow another challenge to us due to little or incomplete information received. In addition, the template for the MTR report was of such structure that it gives rise to duplication of information during the drafting of the report.

Otherwise, our voluntary move to engage in the preparation of the MTR report have been very beneficial as it has more shed light on status on implementation of the SFDRR at institutional level together with steering required for better assess the progress made for future reporting.