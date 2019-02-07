07 Feb 2019

Mauritius - Tropical cyclones FUNANI and GELENA (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Météo-France La Réunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Feb 2019

FUNANI

  • Tropical cyclone FUNANI is strengthening as it continues south east over the Indian Ocean. As of 7 February, at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 230 km north-east of Rodrigues Island and 860 km east of Mauritius Island with maximum sustained winds up to 176 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move south-south-east, with projected maximum sustained winds up to 204 km/h.

  • According to Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS), moderate rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are expected over Rodrigues Island over the next 24 hours.

GELENA

  • Tropical cyclone GELENA is strengthening as it continues south over the Indian Ocean. As of 7 February 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 380 km east of Antsiranana City (Diana Region, north of Madagascar) and 940 km north-north-west of Reunion Island (France).

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move south-east, with projected maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h.

  • According to the Madagascar Meteorological Service (DGM), moderate rainfall and wind is expected over north-eastern Madagascar over the next 24 hours.

