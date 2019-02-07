Mauritius - Tropical cyclones FUNANI and GELENA (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Météo-France La Réunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 February 2018)

FUNANI

Tropical cyclone FUNANI is strengthening as it continues south east over the Indian Ocean. As of 7 February, at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 230 km north-east of Rodrigues Island and 860 km east of Mauritius Island with maximum sustained winds up to 176 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move south-south-east, with projected maximum sustained winds up to 204 km/h.