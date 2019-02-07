Mauritius - Tropical cyclones FUNANI and GELENA (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Météo-France La Réunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 February 2018)
FUNANI
Tropical cyclone FUNANI is strengthening as it continues south east over the Indian Ocean. As of 7 February, at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 230 km north-east of Rodrigues Island and 860 km east of Mauritius Island with maximum sustained winds up to 176 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move south-south-east, with projected maximum sustained winds up to 204 km/h.
According to Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS), moderate rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are expected over Rodrigues Island over the next 24 hours.
GELENA
Tropical cyclone GELENA is strengthening as it continues south over the Indian Ocean. As of 7 February 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 380 km east of Antsiranana City (Diana Region, north of Madagascar) and 940 km north-north-west of Reunion Island (France).
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move south-east, with projected maximum sustained winds up to 185 km/h.
According to the Madagascar Meteorological Service (DGM), moderate rainfall and wind is expected over north-eastern Madagascar over the next 24 hours.