Mauritius - Tropical cyclones FUNANI and GELENA (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Météo-France La Réunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 February 2018)

FUNANI

New tropical cyclone FUNANI formed over the South Indian Ocean on 5 February, moving south-west. On 6 February, its centre was located approximately 350 km north-north-east of Rodrigues Island and 470 km east of Saint Brandon Island with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it continues south and then south-east approximately 220 km east of Rodrigues Island.