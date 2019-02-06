06 Feb 2019

Mauritius - Tropical cyclones FUNANI and GELENA (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Météo-France La Réunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original

FUNANI

  • New tropical cyclone FUNANI formed over the South Indian Ocean on 5 February, moving south-west. On 6 February, its centre was located approximately 350 km north-north-east of Rodrigues Island and 470 km east of Saint Brandon Island with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it continues south and then south-east approximately 220 km east of Rodrigues Island.

  • Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast and a "Class II" warning has been issued by the Mauritius authorities for Rodrigues Island.

GELENA

  • Tropical cyclone GELENA formed over the South Indian Ocean on 6 February moving west. On 6 February, its centre was located approximately 470 km east of Antisanara City and 380 km south-south-west of Agalega Island with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it turns south-east, with maximum sustained winds up to 105 km/h.

  • Moderate rainfall is forecast over Agalega Island.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.