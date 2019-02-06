Mauritius - Tropical cyclones FUNANI and GELENA (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Météo-France La Réunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 February 2018)
FUNANI
New tropical cyclone FUNANI formed over the South Indian Ocean on 5 February, moving south-west. On 6 February, its centre was located approximately 350 km north-north-east of Rodrigues Island and 470 km east of Saint Brandon Island with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it continues south and then south-east approximately 220 km east of Rodrigues Island.
Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast and a "Class II" warning has been issued by the Mauritius authorities for Rodrigues Island.
GELENA
Tropical cyclone GELENA formed over the South Indian Ocean on 6 February moving west. On 6 February, its centre was located approximately 470 km east of Antisanara City and 380 km south-south-west of Agalega Island with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it turns south-east, with maximum sustained winds up to 105 km/h.
Moderate rainfall is forecast over Agalega Island.