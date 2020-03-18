Mauritius - Tropical Cyclone HEROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, Mauritius Meteorological Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2020)

Tropical cyclone HEROLD continued moving south-west over the Indian Ocean, passing approximately 130 km south of Rodrigues Island (Mauritius) on 17 March. Media reports that, as of 18 March, power outages and schools preventively closed across the island.

On 18 March at 6.00 UTC, cyclone's centre was located approximately 395 km south-west of Rodrigues, with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h (tropical storm). On the forecast track, HEROLD is forecast to continue moving south-west, as a tropical storm, weakening.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall could still affect Rodrigues. The Mauritius Meteorological Services has lifted the previous warning for cyclone over the island.