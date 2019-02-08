Mauritius - Tropical cyclone GELENA update (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, WMO, Meteo France La Reunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 February 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Feb 2019
GELENA
- Tropical cyclone GELENA continued moving south-southeast over the Indian Ocean, strengthening. As of 8 February, at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located between north of Madagascar and Mauritius, with maximum sustained winds up to 148 km/h.
- Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen and move south-east, with maximum sustained winds up to 231 km/h. Heavy rains, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over Mauritius Island, Saint Brandon Island and Rodrigues Island.
- As of 8 February, a Class I warning has been issued by the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) for Mauritius Island and Rodrigues Island.
FUNANI
- Tropical cyclone FUNANI continues moving south-east over the Indian Ocean, strengthening. As of 8 February, at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 580 km south-east of Rodrigues Island (Mauritius) and 1 140 km east south-east of Mauritius Island (Mauritius), with maximum sustained winds up to 213 km/h.
- Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to weaken and move south-east, with maximum sustained winds up to 194 km/h.
- According to Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS), moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected over Rodrigues Island for the next 24 hours.