Mauritius, Réunion, Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI, update (GDACS, JTWC, MET Mauritius, NDRRMC Mauritius, MeteoFrance La Reunion, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2022)
Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI is moving south-westwards over the Indian Ocean, approaching Mauritius. On 2 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 210 km north of Mauritius and about 400 km north-east of Réunion, with maximum sustained winds of 222 km/h.
On 2-3 February, BATSIRAI is forecast to pass north of Mauritius and Réunion, moving south-westwards, with maximum sustained winds between 195-215 km/h.
Flight disruptions have been reported across Mauritius, as heavy rainfall and strong winds have been recorded during the last hours across the Island. BATSIRAI is expected to make landfall on 5 February in an area south of Atsinanana Region (central-eastern Madagascar), with maximum sustained winds up to 230 k/h.
A Cyclone Warning Class 4 is in force in Mauritius, while a cyclone orange alert was issued for Réunion. On 2-3 February, heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over the whole Mauritius, the Réunion.