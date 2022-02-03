Mauritius + 1 more
Mauritius, Réunion, Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI, update (GDACS, JTWC, COGIC, MeteoFrance Reunion, MET Mauritius, MET Madagascar, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 February 2022)
- After passing north of Mauritius, tropical cyclone BATSIRAI is moving southwestwards over the Indian Ocean. On 3 January at 0.00 UTC its centre was located about 190 km north of Réunion, with maximum sustained winds of 213 km/h.
- According to media, one person died and 7,500 households experienced power and communication outages in Mauritius. In Réunion, 13 people have been injured and many roads are closed. More than 400 firefighters have been mobilised to assist the local population and a reinforced vigilance has been issued.
- BATSIRAI is forecast to continue southwestwards over the Indian Ocean, reaching the eastern coast of central Madagascar in the morning of 5 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 205 km/h.
- A red alert for tropical cyclone is in force for Réunion, while red warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds have been issued for Mauritius, and for strong winds and high waves for the eastern Madagascar. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast on 3-4 February for Mauritius, on 3-5 February for Réunion, and from 4 February over eastern Madagascar.