Mauritius + 1 more
Mauritius - Oil spill (DG ECHO, JRC, Government of Mauritius, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2020)
- On 25 July, the vessel MV Wakashio ran aground off Pointe d’Esny natural area, south-eastern coast of Mauritius. The affected area is located in a very sensitive zone that includes the Blue Bay Marine Park, Iles aux Aigrettes, and the Ramsar sites.
- Approximately 3,894 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil, 207 tonnes of diesel and 90 tonnes of lubricant oil were on board.
- Following the severe weather conditions, a part of the vessel has been breached and an amount of oil leaked out into the sea. The local teams have deployed approx. 1,700 metres of booms. The pumping of the oil is being seriously hampered due to bad weather conditions and absence of floating hoses.
- On 6 August, national authorities requested urgent assistance in terms of personnel, equipment and experts in oil spill combat, pollution monitoring, environment protection and evaluation of damage to the environment. Based on that request the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (Marine Pollution) has been activated for expertise and specialised equipment. Additionally, satelite images were requested from the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).
- France has already delivered specialised maritime equipment and technical expertise by two planes and a multi-functional vessel.