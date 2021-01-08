Mauritius + 1 more
Mauritius, La Réunion - Tropical Storm DANILO (GDACS, JTWC, Mauritius Meteorological Services, Meteo France La Reunion) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2021)
Tropical storm DANILO, formed over the Indian Ocean and is moving west-southwest towards Mauritius and La Réunion. On 8 January at 00.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 530 km north-east of Rodrigues Island (Mauritius), with maximum sustained wind of 74 km/h.
DANILO is forecast to continue west-southwest passing close to Rodrigues on 9 January and approaching Mauritius and La Réunion on 10-11 January with maximum sustained wind up to 80 km/h.
For the next 48 hours, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are expected over most of Rodrigues, Mauritius and La Réunion.