20 Dec 2018

Mauritius, La Réunion (France) – Tropical Cyclone Cilida (GDACS, JTWC, MMS, Meteo France, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original
  • Tropical cyclone CILIDA (previously named SEVEN) continued south-west over the southwestern Indian Ocean, slightly strengthening. On 20 December at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approx. 920 km north-north-east of Mauritius and 1 090 Km north-east of La Réunion with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm). Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west, strengthening, with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h.
  • CILIDA may pass between Mauritius and Rodrigues Island (Mauritius) early on 23 December with projected winds of up to 200 km/h. Heavy rainfall and strong wind could affect Mauritius and Rodrigues Island on 22-23 December.

