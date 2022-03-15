Skip to main content
Mauritius
Mauritius - Floods (Mauritius Met Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 March 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting most parts of the country over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in widespread damage.
- According to media reports, several houses have been flooded as well as roads and bridges.
- On 15-16 March, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast across most areas of Mauritius.
