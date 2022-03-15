Mauritius

Mauritius - Floods (Mauritius Met Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 March 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting most parts of the country over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in widespread damage.
  • According to media reports, several houses have been flooded as well as roads and bridges.
  • On 15-16 March, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast across most areas of Mauritius.

