Mauritius - Flash floods and landslides (Mauritius Meteorological Services, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 April 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting southern areas of Mauritius main island since 15 April, causing flash floods and landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage. Media report, as of 20 April, nine evacuated and several rescued people and a number of damaged houses across Bambous Virieux Town (Grand Port District). Moreover, in the same district, damaged roads were also reported in Petit-Bel-Air Town, due to a landslide. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole main island of Mauritius.