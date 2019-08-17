Mauritius - Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) Mission (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Following a request for assistance from the UN Environment/OCHA’s Joint Unit (JEU), a Dutch environmental expert has been deployed to the Republic of Mauritius. She will support a Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) assessment mission between 19 and 30 August.
- Since 2014, the EUCPM provided environmental expertise 20 times to the JEU, see ECHO Daily Map.