GIEWS Country Brief: Mauritius 22-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below-average production of food crops in 2019 and increased cereal imports

Prices of food increased in early 2020, following overall stable trend in 2019

Distribution of food kits amid measures to contain impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

About 40 percent of the country’s land is used for crop cultivation, of which roughly 90 percent is sugarcane, with the remaining land planted with tea, tobacco and a small number of food crops.

Production of food crops estimated below average in 2019

According to Statistics Mauritius, production of food crops in 2019, mainly vegetables and fruits, was estimated at 94 000 tonnes, about 10 percent below the previous five-year average.

The low output was is mainly due to low plantings and unfavourable weather conditions during the second half of the year.

Production of sugarcane, a significant export earner, is estimated at 3.4 million tonnes in 2019, 10 percent below the average, mostly reflecting a reduced planted area. The sown area to sugarcane has steadily decreased since 2016, driven by the weak international demand for sugar.

The country imports the bulk of its national food requirements and produces only a small amount of cereals. For the 2019 marketing year (January-December), imports of cereals were estimated at 335 000 tonnes, about 5 percent above the previous five-year average, mainly due to increased demand of wheat for human consumption.

In the 2020 marketing year (January-December), imports of cereals are expected to remain above the previous five-year average level.

Prices of food increased in first two months of 2020

In 2019, food prices and the overall inflation rate changed minimally, mainly owing to stable international food prices and a steady exchange rate.

As of February 2020, the annual inflation rate increased to 2.2 percent compared with a rate of 0.5 percent in December 2019. Increased prices of locally produced vegetables and fruits contributed to the uptick, partly reflecting reduced domestic outputs in 2019. Additionally, in February and March 2020, the national currency depreciated substantially, exerting inflationary pressure.