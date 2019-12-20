GIEWS Country Brief: Mauritius 20-December-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Adequate food supplies in 2019

Prices of food stable in 2019

About 40 percent of the country’s land is used for crop cultivation, of which roughly 90 percent is sugarcane, with the remaining land planted with tea, tobacco and a small number food crops.

Production of food increased in first half of 2019

According to Statistics Mauritius, in the first semester of 2019, production of food, mainly vegetables and fruits, was estimated to be 35 percent above the level of the corresponding period in 2018. Production of paddy, the principal cereal produced in the country, increased on a yearly basis, mostly on account of favourable weather conditions that boosted yields.

The 2019 production of sugarcane, a significant export earner, is estimated at a below-average level, mostly reflecting a reduced planted area. The sown area to sugarcane has steadily decreased since 2016, mainly driven by lower international demand for sugar.

The country imports the bulk of its national food requirements and produces only a small amount of cereals. For the 2019 marketing year (January/December), imports of cereals are estimated at a near-average level of 310 000 tonnes.

Reflecting the country’s high dependence on imports, prices of food as well as domestic inflation rates are significantly influenced by the exchange rate and the international prices of commodities. On account of only a slight depreciation of the national currency (Mauritian rupee) and stable international oil and food prices, the inflation rate remained at a low level in 2019.

As of November 2019, the annual inflation rate was estimated at 0.3 percent, compared to 3 percent in the same month of 2018. Prices of locally produced fruits and vegetables were around or slightly below their year-earlier values. Prices of imported staples, mainly rice and wheat flour, remained stable and unchanged as they are subsidized by the Government.