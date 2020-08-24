Dispatch of the second Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Team in response to the oil spill off the coast of the Republic of Mauritius

Japan has decided to dispatch the second Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Expert Team, which consists of 7members, to the Republic of Mauritius to deal with the oil spill from the bulk carrier "WAKASHIO" which has been stranded off the coast of the country since July 25th. The team will bring items such as sorbent for oil clean-up and leave Japan on August 19th to initiate on-site environment assistance activities after arriving at the country

The accident has caused serious damage over the environment of the Republic of Mauritius which could have a serious impact on the country’s tourism industry as well. Japan has decided to dispatch the team out of comprehensive and holistic consideration of all circumstances, including the request of urgent assistance from the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the friendly relationship between the two countries.