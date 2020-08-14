Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Team (JDR) in response to oil leakage incident off the coast of Mauritius

Upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Mauritius, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch a six-member Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Expert Team to the Republic of Mauritius to respond to the oil leakage from a bulk carrier "WAKASHIO," which has been stranded off the coast of Mauritius since July 25. The team will leave Japan on August 10 and start its assistance activities, including oil removal, on site upon arrival.

The accident could have a serious impact on the environment and the tourism industry of Mauritius. The Government of Japan has decided to dispatch the team based on a comprehensive assessment of all circumstances, including the request of urgent assistance by the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the friendly relationship between the two countries.