WFP Mauritania Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

513 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food, distributed

USD 3.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 13.4 m for six months (Oct. 2022 – Apr. 2023) net funding requirements

311,730 people assisted in September 2022

Operational Updates

WFP’s refugee response in the Mbera camp: WFP provided food and cash assistance, covering September and October, to 54,640 highly vulnerable and newly arrived refugees. Cash assistancewas provided to 76,133 refugees (55 percent woman), of which 56 percent were extremely vulnerable and 44 percent moderately vulnerable. To treat moderate acute malnutrition, 578 children aged 6-59 months (50 percent girls) and 230 pregnant and lactating women received 2 mt of specialized nutritious food and 0.2 mt of oil. As part of malnutrition prevention, 2,104 children (6-23 months, 50 percent girls) and 1,274 women received 8 mt of nutritious food. WFP will recommence providing morning porridge to primary school children in the camp next month when schools open.

As part of its lean season response, WFP assisted 166,015 people (86,328 women) in the departments of Aioun,

Magama, Tamchekett, and Guidimakha in September and carried out prevention of malnutrition interventions for 8,304 women and children.

Under the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition programme, 11,888 children aged 6-59 months and 1,986 pregnant and lactating women received specialized nutritious foods in 916 health centres located in six regions (Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha, Assaba, Hodh El Gharbi, and Brakna). WFP worked closely with the Commission for Food Security to carry out nutrition activities during the lean season.