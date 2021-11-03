WFP Mauritania Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

731 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food distributed

USD 1.5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 8 m for six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

134,864 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of the lean season response, WFP provided cashbased transfers to 6,367 households (59,743 beneficiaries) from the most food insecure regions of Assaba, Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha and Gorgol. In addition to the cashbased transfers, 1,924 children aged 6-23 months, and 345 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) received complementary food to prevent malnutrition. The final round of the lean season distributions is planned for October 2021.

• In Mbera camp, where Malian refugees are hosted, WFP and UNHCR are undertaking a comprehensive retargeting exercise together with the Government of Mauritania to ensure that assistance is provided to those in need and supporting the extension of the national social safety-net programme to refugees. As part of the September general food and cash distributions, 58,186 refugees received 352 mt of food and 63,162 refugees received USD 413,862. In parallel, for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in the camp, 478 children aged 6-59 months and 201 PLWGs received 3 mt of fortified nutritious food. For the prevention of malnutrition activities, WFP reached 2,135 children aged 6-23 months and 1,076 PLWGs with 19 mt of fortified food. With the return to school in Mbera camp, 2,614 pupils received school meals (2 mt of Supercereal) for 15 days.

• School feeding activities were not implemented in September due to school closures for the summer break from July to September. In preparation for the new school season, WFP finalised the identification of eligible schools for school feeding activities and transferred food and nonfood items including cast iron pots, dishes, and plastic handwashing basins to the regional warehouses. The targeted schools in 2021 became 373 increased by 49 compared with 2020. This is due to the fact that WFP retargeted school feeding activities within the resilience package sites.

• Moderate acute malnutrition treatment activities: WFP reached 10,100 children aged 6 to 59 months and 2,007 PLWGs in Assaba, Gorgol, Guidimakha, Hodh El Charghi and Tagant regions.