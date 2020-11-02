WFP Mauritania Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

886.175 mt of food assistance and specialized food distributed

USD 3,107,072 cash-based transfers made

USD 23.7 m six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

153,667 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP continues the scale-up of the lean season assistance, as part of the COVID-19 response plan. The second cycle of the lean season distribution was carried out in September in the regions of Assaba, Gorgol, Guidimakha and Hod El Chargui, covering the months of August and September. A total of 61,713 beneficiaries received USD 1,461,565 through cash-based transfers.

• In Mbera refugee camp, in the context of COVID-19, food distributions were unfolded over seven days instead of five and the food assistance covered two months (September and October). A total of 508.620 mt of rice and oil was distributed to 52,107 refugees as part of the in-kind portion of the ration. Due to limited funds, the cash ration was reduced to USD 6.8 per individual (instead of USD 12.2) to ensure continued assistance for 58,144 refugees who received USD 779,619 for September and October. Thanks to the donation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 120 mt of dates were also distributed.

• Regarding the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in Mbera refugee camp, the six malnutrition treatment centres were active, and 570 children aged 6-59 months received 1.710 mt of specialised nutritious food, and 237 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received 1.422 mt of Super Cereal. A total of 179 children and 17 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were cured in September. WFP runs an awareness-raising campaign on nutrition-related messaging for men and women on infant and young child feeding, care, and hygiene practices.

• An increase in the admissions for MAM treatment has been observed in health centres located in Nouakchott. Analyses are ongoing to determine the causes of this increase and inform programming accordingly.

• The resumption of the school feeding activity was effective as of early September. The refocusing of school canteens around resilience sites will be effective for the 2020-2021 school year which will start on 16 November 2020. In support to the Government, WFP has developed a draft "Awareness Raising Guide" which is being finalised and will be displayed in all schools and canteens in order to reinforce the application of barrier measures against COVID-19.

• Further to the signature of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund project by the Ministry of Economy, WFP received the first tranche of USD 525,000. This project aims at consolidating peace through improved food security and climate change adaptation.

• Regarding food assistance for asset (FFA) activities, a cash distribution took place for 1,038 people participating in community work in the FFA sites. In total, USD 86,268 were distributed through cash-based transfer.

• WFP, as the co-lead of the Groupe de Sécurité Alimentaire with FAO, facilitated a meeting on 22 of September to follow up on the lean season response.

• The German Ambassador visited the Mbera refugee camp, distribution sites of the lean season response and resilience sites (25-28 September), with the aim of renewing Germany's support and commitment to the fight against food insecurity and malnutrition in Mauritania.