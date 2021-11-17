WFP Mauritania Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

591 mt of food, including specialized nutritious food distributed

USD 0.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 10 m for six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements

178,590 people assisted In October 2021

Operational Updates

• Interventions in support of vulnerable households during the lean season ended in October (for a total of six months of assistance). WFP carried out the fourth and final round of cash distributions, coupled with malnutrition prevention, reaching 59,830 men and women (6,375 households). In total, 79,597 men and women (115 percent of the initial target) benefited from the 2021 lean season WFP response, representing 23 percent of the total beneficiaries assisted by the Government and Food Security Group’s partners within the National Response Plan. For the third year in a row, cash rations were provided based on the actual size of the households within a range of 42 and 104 USD per month.

• As part of the long-term integrated resilience package implemented in the regions of Hodh El Charghi, Assaba and Guidimakha, 1,363 men and women were involved in construction of crops’ fences to avoid animal raving as well as water and soil conservation techniques and soil defence through the food assistance for assets (FFA) programme. 8,539 children aged 6-59 months and 1,292 women were assisted with specialised nutritious foods to treat moderate acute malnutrition. Following the reopening of schools, WFP’s school feeding programme reached 45,690 Mauritanian boys and girls (93 percent of the target). In October, WFP also carried out an energy assessment study in 10 schools in resilience sites with the objective to find sustainable alternative cooking methods that could reduce wood consumption and protect cookers from harmful wood emissions.

• In Mbera camp, where Malian refugees are hosted, WFPUNHCR comprehensive retargeting exercise is being finalized.

Based on socioeconomic survey data analysis, three groups of refugees have been identified according their vulnerability status. Assessed households have been notified about their group, and WFP-UNHCR started receiving feedback from refugees. Once the targeting is finalized, the final beneficiary list will be shared with Tekavoul (the governmental social transfer programme) for enrolment. September and October general food and cash distributions were coupled, reaching 58,153 refugees with food and 63,162 refugees with cash. In parallel, for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, 441 children aged 6-59 months (of whom 21 were girls) and 201 pregnant and lactating women and girls received 3 mt of fortified nutritious food. For the prevention of malnutrition activities, WFP reached 2,039 children aged 6-23 months (of whom 988 were girls) and 1,076 women with 13 mt of fortified food. As part of the school feeding programme. WFP also distributed a morning porridge to 4,729 schoolchildren (3 mt of specialised nutrition food distributed).

• With regards to the establishment of a national framework for early warning, preparedness, planning and response to food security and nutrition shocks, thanks to continuous technical WFP support, major steps have been taken to improve the functionality and government leadership of the Food Security Group, so as to prepare the ground for the new “Comité de mise en oeuvre et de coordination de la réponse” (CCMR). Following the official launch of the scheme, the Food Security Group will be replaced by the CCMR.

• As part of early warning and response planning, WFP Community Sentinel Sites (CSS) were identified in the department of Monguel and Maghama (Gorgol) and the existing capacities of CSS in the regions of Hodh El Charghi, Guidimakha and Gorgol were strengthened. The CSS are responsible for collecting and transmitting relevant and timely information to local and national stakeholders, to support decision-making at the national level.

• Since 2018, WFP has been supporting the Government to use drought insurance provided by the African Union's African Risk Capacity (ARC) through the ARC Replica programme. Building on good practices and lessons learned, WFP Mauritania participated in a mission to Mali to foster knowledge sharing at regional level and support the deployment of the ARC Replica programme in Mali.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 163 passengers and over 334 kg of light cargo connecting Nouakchott to Kiffa, Nema and Bassikounou, through 42 in-country rotations.