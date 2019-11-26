WFP Mauritania Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

492 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 11 m six months (November 2019 – April 2020) net funding requirements

159,357 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• Interventions in support of drought-affected people during the lean season ended in October. A preliminary appraisal of WFP’s droughtresponse activities indicates a positive response provided from June in the regions of Guidimakha, Assaba and Gorgol, identified as having the highest prevalence of food insecurity and malnutrition in by various assessments conducted in 2018 and 2019. A total of 98,549 people (86 percent of the target) received cash transfers as part of the general food distributions, including 3,479 children and 2,118 pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) who also received fortified blended foods to prevent malnutrition. A total of 6,889 children were treated for moderate malnutrition. This activity will be implemented until February 2020.

• In December, food security and nutrition partners will hold a lesson learned exercise to discuss relative strengths and weaknesses in terms of early warning system, response planning and implementation as well as to draw the lessons learned.

• The third round of cash assistance applying refugees’ vulnerability-based targeting took place in Mbera camp. After the removal in April and July of groups 6 and 5 (the most food secure ones), in October 6,060 people belonging to group 4 only received the cash portion of the mixed ration (withdrawal of the food portion). Nutrition support activities are maintained for all groups regardless of their level of vulnerability. Moreover, the households removed from general food distribution will benefit from food assistance for asset creation that WFP plans to introduce for refugees and host populations towards the end of the year, as part of the integrated livelihood strategy in Bassikounou.

• WFP continued to strengthen the national Commission for Food Security (CSA)’s capacity to customize its parametric insurance, with two training sessions carried out in October for ten members of the Technical Working Group in charge of African Risk Capacity’s (ARC)

Replica Coverage programme. WFP also submitted a final implementation plan to the CSA as it is expected to receive a pay-out from ARC for the drought recorded during the lean season. This payout is expected to finance the provision of cash-based transfers in Tagant between March and May in 2020. The plan was submitted to the government for approval in October.

• In the framework of the setting up of the future permanent early warning and shock response system, WFP in collaboration with the two cooperating partners, ACF and Oxfam, conducted a field mission, to visit the intervention areas of the DIPECHO project (Gorgol and Guidimakha regions) in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the activities for the deployment of community presidia sites and of the coordination mechanisms at regional level.

• The International Food Day was celebrated on 16 October in Nouakchott. This day is celebrated each year by the Ministry of Rural Development in collaboration with FAO, and with WFP support. An exhibition in which participated various agricultural organizations and cooperatives was held to showcase some local products. A special event in which participated the Government and the civil society was also organized on 24 October by the United Nations System to celebrate the United Nations Day.